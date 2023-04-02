KEEPER Craig Ross is expecting a fantastic atmosphere when his Woking side take on neighbours Dorking Wanderers at Meadowbank Stadium on Good Friday.
Earlier in the season, the teams served up a six-goal thriller at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.
And this time, both the Cards and Dorking will be eager to go one better and take maximum points from the Vanarama National League clash – but for very different reasons.
While Woking are chasing promotion, the Mole Valley outfit are aiming to avoid an immediate return to National League South following elevation last year.
Looking forward to the derby, Ross told the News & Mail: “I saw on Twitter that we’ve sold out our allocation at the away end, so that’s amazing.
“The fans travel all over the country for us and they turn out in numbers, so it’s great – and I’m sure they’re going to bring the noise and bring us a lot of energy.”
The Cards’ previous match, the dramatic 1-1 draw at home to promotion rivals Barnet on 28 March, saw Ross make the 200th start of his Woking career.
On reaching that milestone, Ross, 33 said: “It’s a privilege and a real honour to make 200 appearances for this club.
“I’ve been here five years and I’ve seen the club change a lot.
“To see how far we’ve come in that time is brilliant.”
For the full interview, see the 6 April issue of the News & Mail – in shops now.