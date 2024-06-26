Disruptions to NHS services in the South East are expected from Thursday as junior doctors get ready to strike again.
The latest strike action will run from 7am on Thursday, June 27 until 7am on Tuesday, July 2 and is set to affect most routine care. The NHS will prioritise urgent and emergency care, with consultants stepping in to cover for junior doctors, who make up 50 per cent of the medical workforce.
With Yellow Heat Health Alerts for many parts of the country, the NHS is urging the public to use services as they normally would if they need them - with NHS 111 services available for urgent needs, and 999 for emergencies.
The upcoming industrial action comes after more than 2.4 million people attended A&Es across the country in May – the busiest month on record – which followed the busiest ever April for diagnostic activity, with over 2.3 million tests, checks and scans carried out.
Medical Director for NHS England in the South East, Vaughan Lewis said: “Once again colleagues across the region have stepped-up and worked incredibly hard to ensure urgent and life-saving care will continue throughout the strike action.
“I would urge everyone to please choose NHS services appropriately so that care is available to those who need it the most.
“If you need urgent medical help, please use 111, via the phone, NHS App or online. Please only call 999 or visit A&E in serious or life-threatening emergencies.
“Lastly, on behalf of my colleagues in the South East, I would like to thank you for your continued patience and support during these challenging times.”
Planned and routine non-urgent care is expected to be disrupted during the strikes. If you have a pre-booked NHS appointment, then please attend as planned unless you have been contacted to say that the appointment has been rearranged.
If you or a loved one needs medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether to go to hospital, then please use NHS 111 online. GP services and pharmacies will also be available for patients and can be accessed in the normal way during the strike action.
The NHS will prioritise emergency care and people should continue to use 999 in life threatening emergencies.