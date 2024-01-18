Nuffield Health Woking and Guildford hospitals have each been awarded a gold-level Data Quality Award by the National Joint Registry, which monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations.
The two hospitals met six targets during the audit period 2022-23, during which 34 Nuffield Health hospitals entered more than 20,000 records. Woking and Guildford each scored 100 per cent to achieve the gold award.
The NJR recently introduced a three-tier gold, silver and bronze awarding system to “enable those who achieve this to receive the greatest recognition for achieving excellence in supporting patient safety standards”.
According to the NJR report, Woking recorded 279 joints in 2022-23 and Guildford recorded 310. Woking has two theatres and Guildford has four.
Caroline Smith, Nuffield Health’s chief quality and operations officer, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our teams at 34 hospitals in England and Wales, rewarding our hard-working clinical teams that input over 20,000 records for the National Joint Registry.
“People who choose to have their joint care with a Nuffield Health hospital benefit from an experienced and expert clinical team, as recognised by the National Joint Registry, but also receive connected physiotherapy and specialist rehabilitation care.
“We are also investing in new technologies to support clinical decision-making, with the clear goal of improving clinical outcomes for the benefit of more people in local communities.”
Tim Wilton, National Joint Registry medical director, added: “Congratulations to Nuffield Health’s hospitals and their clinical teams for their gold awards. The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts.
“As well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients, registry data provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about the quality of health services.”
For more information about Nuffield Health Woking hospital, which is on Shores Road, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com