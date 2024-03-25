The News & Mail’s Peeps into the Past expert David Rose is leading a free guided circular walk from Weybridge on Saturday April 6.
The walk is in conjunction with the National Trust’s River Wey Navigations and starts at Weybridge’s Thames Lock and loops around Desborough Island on the River Thames.
Find out where the horse-drawn barges went after leaving the River Wey Navigation and learn more about their journey to and from the London Docks.
Meet at Thames Lock, off Jessamy Road, Weybridge KT13 8LG, for a 10.30am start. The walk is five kilometres. There are a few parking spaces near the lock, but otherwise look for on-street parking.
David has a wealth of knowledge about the Surrey area and weaves a great tale to keep everyone interested on his walks.
The walk is free, but please book by phoning 0344 249 1895, so the trust knows how many are coming.
There is some rough ground which may be wet and muddy, so it’s a good idea to wear boots or wellies.