JEWELLERY, iconic watches and a large selection of coins will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s on Wednesday, September 20.
The auction is on the first day of a three-day fine and luxury event including fine art, silver, antiques and cars.
The sales will take place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send, and viewing is welcome on Saturday, September 16 (10am to 2pm), Monday, September 18 (9am to 5pm) and Tuesday, September 19 (9am to 7pm).
Highlights among the many items being auctioned on September 20 include an Elizabeth Gage gold and diamond tapered Templar ring, set with a round brilliant-cut diamond.
The ring comes with its original box and carries a pre-sale guide price of £3,000 to £5,000.
Elizabeth Gage MBE is a British jewellery designer and trained master goldsmith who has been creating jewellery for more than 50 years.
Some of her designs are included in the permanent jewellery collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.
She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours, for services to business.
Another highlight is a 19th-century, 18-carat-gold snake necklace with a graduating fancy link chain and a hidden box clasp within the snake head.
It is set with garnet cabochon eyes, and emeralds and rose-cut diamonds set to the top of the head, with an emerald and diamond drop suspended from the snake’s mouth. There is a locket on the reverse.
The necklace has a pre-sale guide price of £3,000 to £5,000.
Also going under the hammer is an Auguste Peyroula Art Deco enamelled vanity case, with red enamel and rose-cut diamonds set in an oval to the lid.
Valued at between £2,200 and £2,800, it contains two compartments, a mirror and a slide-out lipstick compartment, has a French hallmark for 18-carat gold, and the maker’s mark – AP – with a tripod.
Frenchman Peyroula was recorded as working between 1904 and 1937 in Paris. He is known for creating jewelled vanity cases adorned with gemstones and enamel.
Some of his work was offered to jewellery houses such as Cartier, Tiffany and Van Cleef & Arpels.
A stunning Fontenay France Belle Époque diamond- and pearl-set pendant necklace, with old-cut diamonds and a single pearl suspended by articulated bar links to a central diamond with laurel leaf garlands, is also being sold.
It comes in its original gilt-decorated, fitted box and carries an estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.
The firm of Fontenay was founded by Eugene Fontenay.
In 1882 he handed over the running of the business to his foreman Henri Smets so he could work as a jewellery historian.
Fontenay’s Les Bijoux Anciens et Modernes – one of the first books to attempt to trace the history of jewellery since antiquity – was published after his death.
Among the watches in the auction is a men’s Rolex stainless-steel Oyster Perpetual wristwatch, reference 1156200, which comes with box, papers and guarantee card. It has an estimate of £3,000 to £3,500.
Also going under the hammer is an Omega Speedmaster professional wristwatch, reference 3113 042 30 01 005.
Complete with box, outer box, international warranty, pictogram, Legendary Moonwatch booklet, instruction booklet, loupe, Nato fabric bracelet, and leather strap with tool all in unopened bags, it is expected to sell for £3,500 to £4,500.
An unusual lot is a sardonyx signet ring, set with a shield-shaped sardonyx, with a seal engraving “Northfleet”, hallmarked 15 carat, with the inside engraved “To Captain Samuel Kingston from Manchester, 22nd January 1873”.
Kingston was the master of the ship City of London, which rescued many people when the ship Northfleet sank in the Channel in 1873.
It is believed the ring – which has been valued at £400 to £600 – was awarded to Kingston as a symbol of appreciation from The Manchester Unity of Oddfellows.
