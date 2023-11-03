CALLING all James Bond fans: these are the auctions you have been waiting for!
Lifelong 007 film fan and collector Steve Oxenrider, who has contributed to many Bond books and documentaries, is selling his stunning collection of memorabilia at Ewbank’s.
It is expected to fetch between £500,000 and £1 million across a two-sale series starting next week.
The first of the two Oxenrider collection sales will be held at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms on Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17.
The collection has been shipped across the Atlantic from the US.
Rare original posters for some of the earliest films in the Bond franchise lead the highlights in the first two-day sale, which is expected to bring in up to £300,000.
The top ten lots alone come with a high estimate of more than £65,000.
They include:
* British quad (30 inches by 40 inches) posters for Dr. No (1962), the film that launched the series, with illustration by Mitchell Hooks, and for Thunderball (1965), the design featuring two panels of poster illustration on the left by Frank McCarthy and two on the right by Robert McGinnis. This poster was designed to be cut into four pieces and very few examples, complete or otherwise, have survived. Each of the two posters is estimated at £12,000 to £15,000.
* A British double crown advance style A film poster for From Russia With Love (1964). Measuring 20 inches by 30 inches, it has a guide price of £6,000 to £8,000.
* A British quad poster, style B, with artwork by Robert Brownjohn, for Goldfinger (1964). This alternative design was produced exclusively for promoting the film in Ireland to appease censors scandalised by the image of the bikini-clad Bond girl in the original design. It is pitched at £5,000 to £8,000.
* A British quad poster, designed by McGinnis, for Thunderball – £3,000 to £5,000.
* A British quad poster, style A, designed by Brownjohn, for Goldfinger – £3,000 to £5,000.
* A style A (volcano) British quad poster for You Only Live Twice (1967) – £800 to £1,200.
* A style B British quad poster for You Only Live Twice – £600 to £900.
* An alternative yellow version of the British quad poster for You Only Live Twice – £1,500 to £2,500.
Oxenrider also collected material linked to the films’ premieres – tickets, brochures and lobby cards.
One of the most important examples in his collection is the Thunderball Gala Charity Premiere brochure from Wednesday, December 29, 1965.
Signed on the inside by Luciana Paluzzi, who played SPECTRE assassin Fiona Volpe in the film, it should sell for £700 to £1,000.
Another, a brochure for the Royal World Charity Premiere of You Only Live Twice – at the Odeon Theatre in London’s Leicester Square, on Monday, June 12, 1967 – has an estimate of £500 to £800.
Oxenrider also secured premiere brochures for other films in the franchise.
A brochure for the Royal World Premiere of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service at the Odeon, Leicester Square, on Thursday, December 18, 1969, should take £400 to £600.
Also carrying estimates of £400 to £600 are the brochure for the Gala Scottish Premiere of Diamonds Are Forever at the Odeon Theatre, Edinburgh, on Friday, January 14, 1972; and the brochure for the Royal World Charity Premiere of Live And Let Die at the Odeon, Leicester Square, on Thursday, July 5, 1973. The latter is signed on the front by Paul and Linda McCartney, who wrote, and whose band Wings performed, the Live And Let Die theme song.
Media campaign books for some of the films will also be on offer at £500 to £800 each, including those for Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball.
Alastair McCrea, head of entertainment memorabilia at Ewbank’s, said: “We have been holding dedicated James Bond auctions for years, but this collection is on a new level.
“We take it as a compliment at Ewbank’s that Steve has chosen to send the collection to us in the UK to offer it at auction, rather than keep it in the US.
“The sheer breadth and depth of the collection is breathtaking, and a tribute to the dedication and perspicacity of Steve – the ultimate collector of 007 material.
“Together with part two of the collection, which we will offer next year, this month’s auction promises to be a landmark event for Bond fans and serious collectors.”
Viewing will be at Ewbank’s from Monday, November 13.