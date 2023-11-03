* British quad (30 inches by 40 inches) posters for Dr. No (1962), the film that launched the series, with illustration by Mitchell Hooks, and for Thunderball (1965), the design featuring two panels of poster illustration on the left by Frank McCarthy and two on the right by Robert McGinnis. This poster was designed to be cut into four pieces and very few examples, complete or otherwise, have survived. Each of the two posters is estimated at £12,000 to £15,000.