VINTAGE film posters, movie props, celebrity autographs and music memorabilia will feature in a two-day auction at Ewbank’s this week.
The entertainment and memorabilia sale will take place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25.
One of the highlights of the sale is a black western shirt with white bib pattern on the front, owned and worn by “King of Pop” Michael Jackson.
It has a Tony Alamo of Nashville label and is size 14. Framed in a display with photos of Michael, it is expected to sell for £6,000 to £8,000.
Another highlight is an original signed pencil drawing on paper of the English virtual band Gorillaz by Jamie Hewlett, with annotation and dedication “To Tristan, get well soon my friend! Respect to you, Jamie Hewlett”.
Born is 1968, Jamie is an English comic-book creator, illustrator, music-video director and songwriter.
The drawing has a pre-sale guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000.
Also going under the hammer is a 1964 Disneyland map poster with Hollywood signatures including Walt Disney’s. It has been valued at £1,500 to £2,500.
The signatures were penned in person for the vendor’s mother and father, Doreen and Ronald Barnes, who were employed in the 1960s and 1970s by British actor Sir John Mills and his wife Mary as their butler and housekeeper respectively.
Mr and Mrs Barnes and their daughter Kathleen lived with the Mills family in their Richmond, London, home The Wick and their farm in Cowden, East Sussex.
Sir John and his family travelled to Hollywood in 1964 and took Doreen and Ronald with them. Sir John was a friend of Walt.
A hardback book, James Bond: No Time To Die, by Greg Williams, carries an estimate of £1,000 to £2,500.
The book was issued to crew working on the 2021 Bond film No Time To Die.
The one being auctioned by Ewbank’s is numbered 247/1,000, and comes with an 007 embossed card signed by Daniel Craig, who played Bond in the movie.
The lot is being sold to raise funds for the Pilgrim Bandits, a charity supporting injured service personnel and emergency workers to live full and rewarding lives. This book was donated by Daniel.
Another interesting lot is a signed presentation copy of the book The Unmasking of Robert Houdin, prominently inscribed and dated by Harry Houdini in black fountain pen “To Carl Hertz with compliments of the author, Harry Houdini, Aug 30 1908”. It is set to realise £800 to £1,200.
Houdini (1874-1926) was an American escape artist, illusionist and stunt performer known for his dramatic acts.
His pseudonym is a reference to his spiritual master, French magician Jean Eugene Robert-Houdin (1805-71).
This book is an expansion of a collection of Houdini’s articles and was described by him as “the first authentic history of magic ever published”.
Hertz (1859-1924) was an American magician who added films to his repertoire during the early years of cinematography.
He appeared for the prosecution at the trial in New York of the medium Swami Laura Horos – also known as Mme Diss Debar – and helped send her to jail by duplicating in the courtroom the tricks she had used in her seances.
Also in the sale is a pair of Premier Lancewood 545C drumsticks, used by Keith Moon of The Who during the filming of the 1975 movie Tommy.
The drumsticks, valued at between £1,000 and £1,500, come in the manufacturer’s original box and are signed by Keith, with “Keith Moon Tommy” also written in ink.
They also come with a letter signed by actor Roger Smith. It states “Dave – Ann-Margret wanted you to have this. Thanks for everything, Roger Smith”.
The drumsticks were gifted to the vendor on behalf of actress Ann-Margret, who starred in the film, by Roger, her manager and husband of 50 years.
The vendor was a unit driver on many films including Tommy, which was written and directed by Ken Russell and produced by Robert Stigwood.
Tommy was based on The Who’s 1969 rock opera album of the same title.
Throughout the production of the film, the vendor was Ann-Margret’s chaperone and driver.
All lots can be viewed from 9am to 5pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 22) and Wednesday (August 23).
For more information, visit www.ewbanks.co.uk or contact the team at Ewbank’s by calling 01483 223101 or emailing [email protected]