RSPCA received 571 reports of cruelty to dogs in Surrey in 2023, shocking figures from the animal charity shows.
The charity received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs, around 144 a day last year. Compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8 per cent in just one year.
In 2020, there were 42,613 reports, marking a 23 per cent increase in just four years and in 2021, the number was 44,479.
“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, RSPCA Chief Executive.
“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year.
“We would love to see cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal.”
A tiny puppy with a cleft palate was ‘thrown from a car’ at just a few days old.
The young tiny terrier was found squealing on Burgoyne Road, Sunbury, in April by a passerby. They believed the puppy had been thrown out of a moving vehicle, and abandoned.
RSPCA Inspector Natalie Kitchin hand-reared the pup, who she named Puzzle.
She said: “Poor Puzzle was so tiny, weighing just 83g (2.9oz), and her eyes were still closed.
“Due to where she was found and her injuries, they believe she’d been thrown from a moving vehicle.
“It’s shocking to think that somebody could take her away from her mother just a few days after she was born and chuck her out like a bit of rubbish.”
Despite the best efforts of RSPCA frontline staff, Puzzle didn’t survive as she was so weak.