Residents at a Woking care home marked this year’s Walk Your Dog Month by celebrating with their very own care home dog.
Jazz is the official four-legged member of the Bernard Sunley Care Home family and has been a paw-manent character and daily highlight for the residents for nearly seven years.
The fluffy pooch is so popular with all the residents that she has her own activity slot on the daily activities calendar!
Andy Cumper, registered manager, said: “Since she was a puppy and allowed to go outside following her vaccinations, Jazz has been coming to work with me every day and is now a ‘bone-i-fied’ member of the care team.
“When she first came to Bernard Sunley, she was so small she could fit in my hand. She’s grown so much over the years that’s definitely not possible now.”
Jazz’s daily routine includes her unmissable games session which takes place in the care home’s lounge. The residents keep her entertained with games, chasing balls and plenty of cuddles. She loves her cuddles and can often be found snuggled up on the residents’ laps when she fancies a snooze.
Once her daily games session is over, Jazz goes on her regular tour of the care home to visit residents who haven’t been able to join in the fun in the lounge.
Monika Ahmed, activities coordinator, commented: “Jazz adores all our residents, but I have an idea that her ‘fur-ourite’ is Joan Arnold who has been a resident at Bernard Sunley since March 2022. The two have a strong bond and Joan always has a good stash of doggie snacks waiting for Jazz to enjoy.”
Jazz also dresses up for special events throughout the year, which will likely include the 120th anniversary of Friends of the Elderly, the charity that runs the care home.