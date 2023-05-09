A WOKING man who celebrated his 95th birthday on Monday has his eye on a place in the book of Guinness World Records.
Ron Burt is keen to do a wing-walk for charity and in the process become the world’s oldest wing-walker, a record which stands at 95 years and 120 days.
“My great-grandson Scott was born with his cord around his neck, which starved him of oxygen and caused brain damage,” Ron said. “He is amazing and such an inspiration to us all.
“I really want to do a wing-walk for charity, but because of my age companies that arrange the wing-walks don’t seem too happy for me to take part, even if I sign a disclaimer.
“And I do want to be in the Guinness book before I leave this world.”
Ron, who lives independently and remains active around his house and garden, climbing ladders to clean out gutters and cut down ivy, also enjoys visiting his local, The Sovereigns.
Eight years ago he even found the time to write his autobiography, which he describes as “a fun read”, and lodged a copy with the Surrey History Centre in Woking.
It records an active life lived to the full, despite some difficult early years.
“I was born in Chertsey workhouse in 1928,” Ron recalled. “My father had an accident and was hospitalised, my mother was pregnant with me. The strain of having five young children, she had no choice but to move to the workhouse.
“I attended St Paul's School in Addlestone, which isn’t a good memory. I had the cane many times, leaving welts on my legs.
‘'I remember gas masks and being told to keep them with us at all times, ration books, the noise of sirens, blacked-out windows.
“In 1940, I joined the Army Cadets. Left school in 1942, my exams results weren't good so I shoved them down a storm drain. But I knew if I was given the chance, I could do anything.
“I started work at Airscrew in Weybridge, but when the war was coming to end Airscrew was experimenting with pre-fabricated bungalows, so that was my opportunity to learn construction. I served 18 months as a carpenter before military service took to me to Germany and back.
“After I returned to the UK in 1948 I started I my first company, Hayter and Burt Building Contractors, and in 1951 I began work on the Sheerwater Estate. The same year I met Ann, my wife.
“In 1953, I joined a friend, Roy Pretty, to start a new partnership, Woodworking Contractors.
“The next year I worked every spare minute to build Ann and I our own house after borrowing £2,000, then in 1955 Ann and I got married. We had two children, Richard and Gillian.”
Over the years, Ron built many houses in and around Woking, Addlestone and Chertsey, using sub-contractors to help with the plastering, electrics and plumbing.
“In 1970 we moved to Woking from Chertsey. I built my final home In 1984 and intend to stay here.
“Sadly, I lost Ann in 2012 but I have two grandchildren, Kim and Craig, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgranddaughter to keep me young. I love my family and I love my garden.
“I have to keep going because I get bored.”
And, of course, to secure that place among the Guinness World Records.