Woking Soroptimist International members gathered on Bedser Bridge to mark International Women’s Day (March 8), an important date in the Soroptimist calendar.
Friends and supporters joined The Mayor of Woking, Councillor M Ilyas Raja, and the Mayoress to emphasise the need to work towards inclusivity in every corner of the world - Inspire Inclusion was the 2024 International Women's Day theme.
Soroptimist International (SI) is a global volunteer organisation that aims to foster a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.
Soroptimist International of Woking and District supports projects at home and abroad. One current international project is support for the Hamlin Fistula Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
By the end of April 2024, Woking Soroptimists will have contributed 30 knitted blankets to the hospital, which helps women damaged by female genital mutilation. The blankets are part of a comfort pack given to every patient at the hospital.