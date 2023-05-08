RARE Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards will go under the hammer when Ewbank’s stage a dedicated online auction tomorrow.
The sale, at Burnt Common in Send on Wednesday, will be streamed live at www.ewbanks.co.uk and is expected to attract bidders from around the world.
Among the highlights on offer is a Pokémon Trading Card Game complete Base Set.
This lot features a complete near mint set including some of the most iconic cards and pocket monsters of all time, such as the coveted holo Charizard. The lot has a pre-sale guide price of between £450 and £600.
Another highlight is a Topps Pokémon – The First Movie Trading Cards sealed box. It has been valued at £300 to £600.
A Pokémon Trading Card Game Charizard reverse holo card from the Legendary collection is expected to sell for between £200 and £400. It is the rarest and most valuable card from the Legendary collection.
A Pokémon Trading Card Game vintage Base to Neo collection with more than 40 holo cards carries an estimate of £500 to £1,000.
The lot features more than 350 cards plus the holos, all of which had been left in a loft for 20 years.
A spokesman for Ewbank’s said: “We get valuation requests from hundreds of people who are finding their childhood collection in the attic, basement or loft.
“This is an example of how much Pokémon has grown over the years.”
Another rare lot is a Pokémon Trading Card Game first-edition Shining Magikarp 66/64 – Neo Revelation card. It carries a guide price of £100 to £200.
A Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician Girl MFC-000 secret-rare first-edition card is set to realise between £200 and £400.
The Dark Magician Girl is one of the most iconic secret-rare cards of all time. The one being sold by Ewbank’s is the original American print.
Ewbank's can be telephoned on 01483 223101 or emailed at [email protected] Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.