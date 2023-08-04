WORK on a much-needed zebra crossing near the entrance to Chobham’s primary school is being delayed until October.
Installation of a pedestrian crossing in Bagshot Road was agreed by Surrey County Council after a campaign by parents. It was planned to install the crossing on a raised “table” during the school summer holiday but contractors cannot start before the autumn.
Vehicles approaching the zebra crossing from the West End direction will be slowed by speed cushions near the entrance to Town Mill and new 20mph speed limits.
The county is proposing to introduce this limit from near Chobham Fire Station in Bagshot Road to the High Street mini-roundabout and for High Street from Millbourne Bridge to Station Road.
It also wants to move the start of the 30mph limit in Bagshot Road from near the fire station to about 100 yards past the entrance to Clappers Lane. The limit would also be extended to that road and the whole of Pennypot Lane.