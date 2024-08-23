Buglife says many individuals and conservation groups have been expressing their fears about our future if we don’t take action for insects now. The charity’s director of fundraising and communication, Paul Hetherington, told me: “Sadly this lack of insects being noticed is not a new phenomenon. Our Bugs Matter citizen science survey on flying insect numbers showed a 78% fall compared to 2004. This year has been a particularly bad time for our pollinators with prolonged wet spells and sudden cold dips creating the conditions for a catastrophic fall in numbers. Human activities continue to have a huge impact on nature; habitat loss and damage, pesticide use, pollution, and climate change all contribute to the decline in insects. Society must heed the warning signs of ecological collapse, and take urgent action to restore nature.”