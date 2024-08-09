Eight puppies are getting lots of TLC at an RSPCA centre after they were found abandoned in an Aldi bag.
They were found on Wednesday, July 31 in woods off Hare Hill, in Addlestone. The member of the public who found them, took the dogs to RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham.
The pups are thought to be bulldog breeds and aged around five-weeks-old. Staff at Millbrook have given them the names Reef, Dune, Leo, Splash, Breeze, Ocean, Summer and Coral.
RSPCA Inspector Natalie Kitchin, who is looking into the incident, said: “Thankfully the puppies are doing well, but it is heartbreaking to think that anything could have happened to them when they were left out in the open on their own. They are far too young to be away from their mum too.
“I’m urging anyone who has any information about these puppies to get in touch with us so we can look further into why they were abandoned like this.
“Incidents like this highlight why we’ve launched our summer appeal - to support our work helping animals.”
Those with information can call the charity’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1320599.
RSPCA receives more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. The charity has launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal’, to encourage people to take action to help animals.
If you suspect an animal is being subjected to cruelty, go to https://www.rspca.org.uk/utilities/contactus/reportcruelty