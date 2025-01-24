The inaugural veterans’ festival buzzed with activity at Petersfield’s Festival Hall on Friday, January 24.
With a focus on key issues affecting veterans, such as health, employment, and the complexities of armed forces pensions, the festival aimed to provide vital support and resources for the local military community.
The event was conceived by Megan Lloyd, in collaboration with the Royal British Legion (RBL), Petersfield Town Council and East Hampshire District Council.
Megan served in the British army for 20 years before being medically discharged following a serious training accident. Initially struggling to adjust to civilian life, she later found work as a caseworker in the office of East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds.
Megan, from Selborne, hoped the festival would inspire more authorities and organisations to host their own festivals to support veterans.
She said: “We were all up last night thinking what if nobody comes along but that has not been the case. We said to ourselves even if one veteran walks through that door and gets some help it would be worth it and we can safely say it has been worth it.”
More than 35 stalls were set up showcasing everything from the British Legion, to the NHS, museum artefacts, veterans’ support charities and more.
Cllr Chris Paige, chairman of the Petersfield Royal British Legion, said: “People were waiting at the door ready and we have had people come from as far as South West London and we hope this can be the framework for other festivals nationally, for local authorities and RBL branches.
“We have been planning this for just over a year now and was the brainchild of Megan Lloyd and her own experiences leaving the armed forces were much similar to my experiences. As soon as we started talking that was it it all happened and now we are here and it is already a success.”
Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford also made an appearance to show his support for the armed forces.
Bordon’s strong military ties were evident as veterans from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers reunited for the first time in decades.
Many shared personal stories from their time in the armed forces, recalling their experiences in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, while also reminiscing about lighter moments and humorous antics with their comrades.
A standout visitor was Corporal Louis, a pet therapy dog from the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, who quickly became a favourite among guests.