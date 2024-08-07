Hearts are breaking across the country as more people are dying early from heart and circulatory diseases according to figures from the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Poorer people across England are increasingly more likely to die early from these conditions.
BHF said the nation was "in the grip of a historic heart crisis", and called for every party to make heart disease a priority ahead of the General Election.
Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there has been an increase in deaths linked to cardiovascular disease since 2019 in Waverley and Woking.
There were an average of 170 deaths linked to cardiovascular disease from 2020 to 2022 in Waverley. This was an increase from 150 in 2017 to 2019.
Woking recorded an average of 154 deaths linked to the disease in the same period, with an increase from 116 in 2017 to 2019.
It gave Waverley a rate of 47 premature deaths per 100,000 people, lower than the English average of 79. Woking was slightly higher with a rate of 61 premature deaths per 100,000 people.
In comparison, there were fewer people dying early from heart and circulatory diseases in East Hampshire (Hants).
An average of 158 deaths linked to cardiovascular disease from 2020 to 2022 in the county. This was a decrease from 177 in 2017 to 2019. Giving East Hants a rate of 41 premature deaths per 100,000 people.
Cardiac Rehab CEO Sarah Quarterman commented: “Cardiac Rehab’s Staywell programme is at the heart of this reduction in deaths from cardiovascular disease in East Hampshire.
“Our programme is all about the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD), helping people at high risk to reduce their risk factors, such as hypertension.”
The Staywell programme uses exercise to improve heart health, fitness and well-being. Individuals are encouraged to continue exercising for life at the centre, after they have graduated through the programme.
Over 65s have access to ‘Steady and Strong’ sessions, to improve balance, strength and mobility. Instructors also teach how to get down to the floor safely and back up again.
Since 2019, the most deprived areas have seen deaths increase at more than twice the rate of the least deprived.
The poorest 10 per cent of England has a rate of 109 deaths per 100,000, compared with 50 per 100,000 in the wealthiest 10 per cent of areas. This has increased from 94 per 100,000 in the most deprived areas and 45 per 100,000 in the least deprived in 2019.
BHF chief executive Charmaine Griffiths said: "We’re in the grip of a historic heart crisis.
"Without urgent action, the heart health gap between the richest and poorest will continue to grow even wider. More people will lose loved ones to heart disease through no fault of their own.
"This isn’t a problem that can be solved overnight, but we can start making progress if politicians make heart disease a key health priority."
To achieve this goal, Labour said it would implement a delayed ban on junk food adverts before the 9pm watershed.
To try and prevent cardiovascular disease, Surrey Heartlands has adopted a system-wide approach.
The approach includes:
- Free NHS health checks which have particular focus around cardiovascular disease and related conditions.
- Advice, support and services to help people maintain a healthy weight - weight is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
- Smoking cessation services - another significant risk factor in cardiovascular disease.
The agency is also using available data and intelligence to inform how it targets prevention activity. Trying to prevent ill health from developing, and in preventing conditions from worsening and ensuring they are well managed.
Such as:
- Undertaking target engagement through the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme with Primary Care Networks and GP practices with lower referral and uptake, particularly in communities where it knows risk is likely to be greater.
- Focusing on optimal treatment of high blood pressure, particularly for Black and Asian ethnicities, recognising that risk is greater and starts at an earlier age.
A Surrey Heartlands spokesperson said: “In general, the South East has lower premature mortality than the rest of the country. Premature mortality has a link to deprivation, with Waverley being one of the least deprived areas as indicated in the 2021 census.
“In Waverley, training with a focus on cardiovascular disease has been rolled out across GP Practices and some new cardiovascular prevention clinics have been established and run by our clinical pharmacists.
“Everyday clinicians and teams across Surrey Heartlands carry out work to prevent, support and monitor cardiovascular disease in terms of patient education, blood pressure checks and hypertension monitoring.”
Waverley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Services, Leisure and EDI, Councillor Kika Mirylees, commented: “As a council, we are committed to fostering a healthier, more active community and it is heartening to see from the data that in Waverley, the borough’s premature deaths are over 40% lower than the UK average.
“We are fortunate to be in partnership with Everyone Active, who offer a fantastic range of high-quality fitness opportunities across Waverley with an impressive Active Communities Programme. Which provides a number of leisure and wellbeing services to our residents.
“This includes cardiac rehab sessions as well as an exercise referral programme - Everyone Active's GP Exercise Referral Scheme. This provides opportunities for people with underlying medical conditions or those at risk of developing conditions to become active in a safe environment.”
Chief executive of The King’s Fund think tank, Sarah Woolnough, said the "heavy toll" of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart disease could be reduced if action was taken early enough.
"Tackling the challenge will require improved access to NHS diagnosis and treatment, particularly in deprived communities,” she said.
"But to really get at the root causes, there needs to be a wider package of national measures including bold, cross-government action to reduce risk factors like smoking, drinking, poor diet and lack of exercise."
As part of the new Community Diagnostic Centre development at Woking Community Hospital, a new Cardiac and Respiratory Diagnostic Suite was opened in May.
An additional 100,000 diagnostic tests a year can now be done for local residents. Cardiac diagnostic tests are vital as they can help identify and diagnose conditions in the cardiovascular system, including the heart, lungs, and blood vessels.
BHF also has a Heartbeat Support group in Woking at St Peter's Hospital. Providing social support to people who have experienced a heart event or operation.
It is clear there are services available to tackle heart and circulatory diseases. However, more of them need to be available for the most deprived, with a focus on the factors that can prevent these diseases.
Files from Andrew Dowdeswell.