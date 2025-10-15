CCTV images of three men have been released following a robbery at a Surrey supermarket where a staff member was threatened with a knife.
Multiple items were stolen from Sainsbury’s Cobham just after 7.25pm on Thursday, October 2.
A worker who challenged the thieves was shown a knife with police asking for the public’s help in identifying three white men who can assist with their investigation.
The first is a slim man in his early 20s with short black hair with blonde tips. He is around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a black hoodie, blue trousers and was carrying a white/brown bag.
The other two men are in their mid 30s with the first being around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. The man, who had a trimmed beard, was carrying a black rucksack and wearing a red baseball cap, black hoodie with two while lines down the arms and black trousers.
The third has a muscular build and is around 5ft 5ins tall with short black hair and a trimmed black beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and was carrying a black gym bag.
Anyone with information should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250120347 or get in touch via their webchat at www.surrey.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.