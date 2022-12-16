THE icy conditions have hit bin collections in Woking.
The sub-zero temperatures meant waste contractor Amey was unable to collect garden waste due to be collected yesterday.
"Our waste and recycling collection contractor, Amey, has reported that the cold weather has impacted garden waste collections across the area," said a Woking Borough Council spokesman.
Amey added a vehicle breakdown had also hindered the collections.
"Colder temperatures mean that the contents of your garden waste bins may freeze, making it difficult for our crews to fully empty," said the council spokesman.
If your waste was not collected, the advice for residents is to leave your bin out for collection today.
"Crews will reattempt collections, however it may not be possible to empty your bin until your next scheduled collection day once the temperatures have risen.
"Please leave your bin out ready for collection and where possible, help by trying to loosen the contents before crews collect your garden waste," said the council.