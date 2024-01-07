The Met Office has issued its first ice warning of the year for the South East with near-zero degree temperatures forecast on Monday morning.
A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Surrey, East and West Sussex, Greater London and Kent, valid between 4am and 10am on Monday, January 8.
Icy patches and wintry showers are forecast, possibly making some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths treacherous.
Snow is also possible in a few places.
The warning does not currently extend into East Hampshire, but like in Surrey, temperatures are likewise not forecast to rise above 2 degrees C all day.
The latest Met Office forecast states: "A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero.
"Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.
"Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces."
People are advised to keep themselves and their families safe and plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.
"Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls," adds the Met Office warning.
"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements alongside main roads which are likely to be less slippery.
"Similarly, if cycling, try to stick to main roads, which are more likely to have been treated.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change; the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."