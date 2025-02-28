Professor Lyndsay Duthie is the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic Partnerships and Industry Engagement at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA). With more than 25 years experience as a senior leader in the creative industries, with a background in television production and academic lead roles.
She shares her best tips for women wanting to work in the creative industries and her thoughts on International Women’s Day.
Speaking as a female leader in the creative industries, I have always endeavoured to help the next generation of women get a foot hold on the career ladder and navigate their futures.
International Women’s Day is as much about celebrating the achievements of trailblazing women as it is about highlighting the benefits of female voices in arts, film and TV for example. Without this, there would be a very narrow gaze on the world.
With a career that spans film, television, and academia, I’ve written books, appeared as a media commentator, and am an active member of Women in Film and Television and the Creative Industries Standards Authority. But something which has followed me through my career is my role as a mentor, so I’d like to share my top tips for getting ahead:
- Take control of your career, own it, it’s your journey.
- What is your brand? Be consistent with it and follow other brands and companies that speak to women and are aligned with your goals.
- Contact three companies a day – not all jobs are advertised so this proactive approach might get you in the door.
- Get out and network! There are lots of free events, festivals, and networks that celebrate and empower women, so make it your mission to join these and attend.
- Seek out a female mentor, reach out to someone who inspires you. Just start with a 10-minute chat, mentors are a powerful tool.
Professor Lyndsay Duthie