Victoria Place has won a prestigious Sceptre Award at a ceremony in London.
The Woking centre was chosen as the winning entry over seven other finalists in the Christmas Campaign of the Year category.
It follows being awarded a Silver Maxi Award for the same campaign in Las Vegas earlier this year.
The 2022 Christmas campaign The Forgotten Toys was recognised for its outstanding success and contribution to the community through its pre-loved toys donation drive in partnership with local charity partner Sebastian’s Action Trust.
The initiative asked consumers to donate their pre-loved toys to the centre, and the charity would then pass them on to new homes to be loved once again. The campaign received more than 2,800 toys versus its original target of 150, estimated to be worth over £7,000, highlighting the importance of giving back to the local community.
The Sceptre Awards is a leading industry event, recognising talent and excellence in the retail sector.
Victoria Place is excited to be bringing back the campaign this festive season and hopes consumers will again get behind a fantastic cause.
John Paul Jackson, centre manager, Victoria Place, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected as winners of the Christmas Campaign of the Year at the Sceptre Awards.
“It is fantastic to receive this recognition for such a successful campaign, especially in such a competitive industry.
“We can’t wait for the 2023 campaign to begin and hope the community will continue to get behind this cause at a time when giving back continues to be so important.”