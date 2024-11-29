History was made in Parliament today as MPs backed proposals to legalise assisted dying.
But the vote was spilt among our local MPs - with both Gregory Stafford and Damian Hinds voting against the assisted dying bill with supporters including Will Forster and Jeremy Hunt.
Members of all political parties were split by the controversial proposals but the second reading of the bill passed by with a 55-vote majority following a five-hour debate.
The vote agrees in principle that assisted dying should become legal in the UK for those with a terminal illness.
But there will be further scrutiny and examination before it returns to parliament with an amendment and then heads on to the House of Lords before it comes into law.
Out of the 650 MPs, 330 voted for and 275 voted against. Some 45 MPs abstained but the bill would have passed regardless of their decision.
Party whips allowed a free vote because of the sensitivity of the bill, meaning they could not pressure MPs to support or oppose the bill to follow the party line.
This led to voting being split across parties and a significant amount of debating in the lead-up with MPs weighing up the ethics around the bill.
Labour MPs largely voted in favour of the vote with 234 MPs voting for and 147 against.
Conservative MPs largely voted against the Bill with 92 MPs voting against and 23 for.
Liberal Democrats MPs largely voted in favour of the Bill with 61 MPs voting for and 11 against.
Local MP’s for the bill included:
- Will Forster (Lib Dem) - Woking
- Jeremy Hunt (Con) - Godalming & Ash
- Danny Chambers (Lib Dem) Winchester
- Al Pinkerton (Lib Dem) - Surrey Heath
Local MP’s against the Bill included:
- Greg Stafford (Con) - Farnham & Bordon
- Alex Baker (Lab) - Aldershot
- Damian Hinds (Con) - East Hampshire
- Andrew Griffith (Con) - Arundel & South Downs