A young boy’s birthday wishes were made a reality by a housebuilder who invited the keen onlooker onto the site of their development.
Louie Thomas, who turned six on February 8, was surprised by his parents, Amy and Dave Thomas. They had secretly arranged with housebuilder Miller Homes and Collard Contracting to let Louie – who lives with Autism – visit the site.
The youngster was given VIP treatment, even having the opportunity to sit on the diggers and machinery. The development off Chobham Road in Frimley will be known as Frimley Square.
Louie regularly passes the site on his way to and from school and has been eagerly awaiting progress on the development since he first saw the site was derelict.
Amy said: “Since a very young age, Louie has always been interested in the design of buildings and architecture.
“Since spotting that the former Siemens building was derelict, and seeing Miller Homes’ signs go up, he’s been considering how the homes and infrastructure will impact people and the wider area.
“I’m sure he’s going to go on to use his skills to do amazing things!”
After contacting Miller Homes to let them know it was Louie’s birthday wish to see inside the site, the housebuilder quickly set plans in motion to ensure the surprise could be safely and secretly delivered.
The developer made arrangements with its demolition contractors – Collard Contracting – to enable Louie to visit the site, be allowed onto some of the machinery and equipment, including an excavator, all while wearing specialised PPE. The construction companies even arranged for a birthday cake to be presented to Louie.
Amy added: “It was a dream come true for Louie, and we’re very grateful to Miller Homes and Collard Contracting.”
Miller Homes has plans to build 170 new homes at Frimley Square, the first of which will be up for sale in March.