STAFF and volunteers at St Peter's and Ashford hospitals have taken part in a photography competition with the theme of nature.

The competition was held in May as part of Mental Health Awareness Week and was part of the  hospitals trust's Healing Arts Programme, a national initiative that is part funded by the hospitals’ charity to provide different forms of art that improve staff and patient environments. 

More than 200 entries were received alongside reflections of how connecting with nature had helped after a hard day, the enjoyments of a walk shared with family and the value of immersing yourself in the beauty of the natural world.

Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Autumn Reflections by Asma Bawa (Clinical Effectiveness Team) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
A Very Cold January Morning at Ashford Hospital by Graham Lawlor (Admissions Medical Records) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Spider by Sarah Waylett (OP Receptionist, Woking Community Hospital) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
El Cotillo by Matt Stevenson (Occupational Health) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Untitled by Dean Funk (Urgent and Emergency Care Division) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
A Captivating Sunset by Satish Parasuraman (Clinical Assessment Unit) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Sea of Blue by Lorvena Javellana-Jones (Ashford Main Theatres) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Forest Light by Fiona Holley (Head of Education) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
The Natural Beauty of Eastbourne by Graham Lawlor (Admissions Medical Records) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Photo in Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust competition
Sunset at Ashford Hospital by Jemma Kean (Maxillofacial Department) (Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

The overall winner was Dean Isaac from the trust's Sterile Services Department for his image titled Crimson Harmony. Dean said: “Taking nature photography offers a therapeutic escape from the high-stress hospital environment. It improves mood, reduces anxiety, and provides a calming respite that enhances overall wellbeing.”

Cat Cooke, arts and design manager and healing arts programme lead, said: “This photo competition has not only shown the creative talent among our colleagues, but also how taking time to exercise and enjoy nature can support their wellbeing. We hope by showcasing this art it will inspire others.” 

Tom Smerdon, director of strategy and sustainability, added: “I had the pleasure of being a guest judge on the panel and would like to thank everyone who shared their creativity with us by taking part in this competition.

“The standard was really high and led to some anguished deliberation, but we have chosen a very worthy winner.”

The shortlisted photos are on display at St Peter's Hospital this month, will move on to Ashford Hospital in September and the Bradley Unit at Woking Community Hospital in October. They will then be distributed across all the sites to be permanently hung on the walls.