STAFF and volunteers at St Peter's and Ashford hospitals have taken part in a photography competition with the theme of nature.
The competition was held in May as part of Mental Health Awareness Week and was part of the hospitals trust's Healing Arts Programme, a national initiative that is part funded by the hospitals’ charity to provide different forms of art that improve staff and patient environments.
More than 200 entries were received alongside reflections of how connecting with nature had helped after a hard day, the enjoyments of a walk shared with family and the value of immersing yourself in the beauty of the natural world.
The overall winner was Dean Isaac from the trust's Sterile Services Department for his image titled Crimson Harmony. Dean said: “Taking nature photography offers a therapeutic escape from the high-stress hospital environment. It improves mood, reduces anxiety, and provides a calming respite that enhances overall wellbeing.”
Cat Cooke, arts and design manager and healing arts programme lead, said: “This photo competition has not only shown the creative talent among our colleagues, but also how taking time to exercise and enjoy nature can support their wellbeing. We hope by showcasing this art it will inspire others.”
Tom Smerdon, director of strategy and sustainability, added: “I had the pleasure of being a guest judge on the panel and would like to thank everyone who shared their creativity with us by taking part in this competition.
“The standard was really high and led to some anguished deliberation, but we have chosen a very worthy winner.”
The shortlisted photos are on display at St Peter's Hospital this month, will move on to Ashford Hospital in September and the Bradley Unit at Woking Community Hospital in October. They will then be distributed across all the sites to be permanently hung on the walls.