Woking & Sam Beare Hospice launched their Accumulator Challenge last year in which they invited teams from schools and community groups to come up with a business idea.
Each team was given £50 to grow into a donation to the hospice with the premise that after three months they must pay back the £50, along with any profits they have made from their activities.
The teams were recently invited to a special awards evening to celebrate their achievements. The team from Edge Disability were announced as the winners after showing great initiative and determination in taking over the Edge social media to promote their quiz night and sponsored head shave. They raised a fantastic £1,316.
“It’s been a fantastic experience for everyone,” says Felicity Edwards, events manager at the hospice.
“It’s the first year we have run this project, and we can’t wait to launch it again when the school year starts in September. It’s been a brilliant way to engage with young people in our area and the enthusiasm they all showed for their business ideas has been inspiring.”
Kate Palmer, Edge Ahead hub co-ordinator, added: “Our young people mainly have autism and this project has taught them an awful lot. It has grown their confidence as it encouraged them to use their communication skills which they struggle with.
“They worked as a team, spoke to people in the village to get raffle prize donations and socialised with people at the quiz, even serving them drinks. They pushed lots of boundaries and blew it out the park. My advice to anyone doing this in future is to do something you believe in and enjoy it!”
Keep an eye on the hospice website and social media for applications for the next Accumulator Challenge.
Groups can be any size and there are no age restrictions, just harness your inner Lord Sugar!