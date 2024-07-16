This year’s Horsell village show on Saturday (July 27) promises to be a winner for all the family.
There will be something for everyone, from wonderful show entries to entertainments, many craft stalls and a variety of foods to enjoy.
And a special attraction for this year is a McLaren Formula 1 display car, not seen at the show since 2013.
There will also be a magician, musical entertainment and games of all kinds, and also the return of the ever-popular bottle tombola, plus face painting, dancers from Summerscales Performing Arts and so much more.
The main attraction is, of course, the competitive side of the show, so come along to see the amazing entries, ranging from vegetables, fruit, flowers and flower arranging to cookery, handicrafts, art and photography, with many children’s entries also on view.
There will be plenty to sustain you during the afternoon, from burgers to delicious food from Dee’s Kitchen, afternoon teas and ice cream. Your thirst is sure to be quenched with a glass or two from local brewery Thurston’s or a refreshing Pimm’s or a soft drink.
This grand day out will cost only £2 for each adult, with free entry for children. The show starts at noon, finishing at 4.30pm and will be held at Horsell C of E Junior School in Meadway Drive, Horsell.
For more information and further details of the show’s schedules please go to: www.horsellvillageshow.co.uk