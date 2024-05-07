It was lovely weather for ducks at the 44th annual Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre on Wheatsheaf common on bank holiday Monday, although the rain could not dampen the spirits of the enthusiastic crowd.
The event was opened by The Mayor and Lady Mayoress, Cllr. M llyas Raja and Mrs Nargas llyas Khan.
This star attraction was the entertaining, and appropriate, Dog and Duck Show, in which sheepdogs Bizzy and Monty guided ducks through an obstacle course. Unfortunately, the inflatables were unusable because of the rain but the climbing wall was back and able to go ahead.
All the Scout and Guide competitions were hotly fought:
The Tony Bowman Gold Cup was awarded to the Adventurers Beavers for the Beaver Challenge of a walking race to dress their leaders.
The Big Brownie challenge was won by 1st Horsell Brownies.
Brownsea Cubs won the balloon relay, instead of the usual tug of war, to be awarded the John Marsden Trophy.
The Olympic obstacle race was a mudbath with the May Fayre Trophy won by 3rd Horsell Guides
Well done to all!
The Summerscales dancers proved the show must go on, as did the young people from St Mary's Ukrainian School and the Ukrainian adult choir. The 15 vintage cars made an impressive sight and sound when they revved up and many visitors enjoyed the refreshments.
Sincere thanks to our sponsors; Seymours Estate Agents, Trident Honda and Halstead School. Liberty Executive cars sponsored the Scout and Guide Olympic Obstacle race and Thurstons ran the beer tent.
Thanks also to the organising committee, leaders, Horsell Scouts and Guides and their parents who put in so much time and energy to plan the event, from putting tents up, running the stalls and getting the cars and ice cream van towed out of the mud at the end of the day!