Horsell-based school Halstead St Andrew’s (HSA) has established a collaboration with Effingham Schools Trust (EST), strengthening senior school pathways for pupils beyond Year 8.
The collaboration brings together HSA with Cranmore and St Teresa’s, two highly regarded senior schools within EST, creating a clear progression for pupils through to age 18 while preserving the distinctive identity and independence of each school.
This development follows a period of discussion between HSA and a number of leading senior schools. The collaboration ensures that each school retains its governance, admissions processes, fee structures, ethos and school identity.
The collaboration provides HSA pupils with a defined pathway into Year 9 at Cranmore or St Teresa’s, while the school will continue to prepare pupils for the 11+ and support families in choosing from a wide range of senior school destinations.
From September 2026, pupils at HSA will benefit from a preferential admissions process between HSA and Cranmore or St Teresa’s.
Andrew Ward, head of HSA, said: “This collaboration represents an exciting step forward for HSA and our families. We are proud of the well-rounded, confident and academically strong pupils our school develops, and it was important to find a school that shares our values and educational philosophy.”
Mr Everitt, headmaster of Cranmore, added: "We are delighted to further strengthen the collaboration with HSA that has already seen many pupils transition seamlessly into our senior school.
“HSA Year 8 pupils join Cranmore with a commendable sense of purpose and character. We look forward to continuing to provide them with an outstanding education and a wealth of opportunities."
Mr Field, head of St Teresa’s, said: "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with HSA and look forward to welcoming HSA Year 8 pupils into our vibrant and nurturing community in the years ahead."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.