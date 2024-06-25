A long-term Horsell resident celebrated her 100th birthday on June 23.
Mary Evans has lived in Horsell since 1970, having moving to the area with her husband Philip. She married him in 1950 and had three children, Simon, Jeremy and Alison.
She worked as a secretary for the Skeet & Jeffes firm and the Woking Borough Council offices. Mary also worked as a shorthand typist while helping her widowed mother run a guest house.
Alison said: “She is as independent as her mobility allows and still enjoys reading, solving puzzles and crosswords. Her mind is still sharp and though family are scattered, they are expected to visit over the next week to celebrate this landmark birthday for a fabulous lady.”
As a member of the Women's Institute (WI), Mary was always a keen knitter and she was secretary for the committee on three occasions.
Today, Mary has six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.