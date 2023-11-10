For many residents, Horsell Christmas Market is part of the build-up to Christmas – and 2023 is no different.
This year it will be on Saturday, December 2, and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
There will be more than 50 stalls, several of them supporting charities, selling crafts created locally at reasonable prices.
A fantastic programme of live music and performances will provide the entertainment during the afternoon.
All this will take place on the High Street and by the Evangelical Church, which will also host stalls inside and out, including a children’s area. Outside there will be separate entertainment during the afternoon.
The programme of live music includes Surrey Ukeaholics, the Salvation Army Brass Band, Almac Bisley Brass Band, Bluestone Bills and Lost in Surrey.
A saxophone quartet will play in the early afternoon by the Horsell Evangelical Church, Summerscales Performing Arts will showcase their dancing talents outside the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice shop and Horsell Sings community Choir, led by Anna Tabbush, will perform in the High Street. Something for everyone, music wise.
Horsell High Street will be closed from 1pm to 5pm from The Crown public house to Meadway Drive, making the market safer and easier for families to enjoy. Bury Lane will also be closed by the High Street.
The organisers are hoping that Father Christmas will find time in his busy schedule to attend the market and be ready to make a list of everyone’s Christmas wishes, young or not so young.
The stalls will include local art and crafts, books for children, pre-owned books, ceramics, Christmas cards and decorations, furnishings, jewellery, glass, macramé, painted and turned wood.
Refreshments range from beer to burgers, cakes, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and teas and coffee.
The organisers express their thanks to all the local shops and retailers who are generous with their support for the event. Look out for the full list of stalls and a map which will be published the week before the market.