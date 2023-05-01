A WIDE variety of classic toys – including Corgi cars, Hornby trains and Star Wars figures – will be sold by Ewbank’s this month.
One of the highlight lots going under the hammer in the auction of toys and models at Burnt Common, Send, on Wednesday 24 May is a boxed Corgi Batmobile, model 267.
The toy – a representation of the car driven by superhero Batman – was released in 1966 and was a tremendous success, becoming one of the most popular Corgi models ever made. The Batmobile being sold by Ewbank’s has a guide price of £100 to £200.
A Corgi The Man From UNCLE Gun Firing Thrush-Buster, model 497, has been valued at between £200 and £300.
And a Corgi Riley Pathfinder Police Car, model 209, a representation of the vehicle used by the Metropolitan Police Service from 1958 to 1964, has been consigned. It is being sold in a lot that also contains a Corgi Ford Thames Airborne Caravan, model 420, and a Corgi BMC Mini Police Van with tracker dog, model 448. The lot carries an estimate of £100 to £150.
A Corgi Aston Martin DB5, model 261, represents the car made massively famous by the James Bond film Goldfinger. The one being auctioned by Ewbank’s is set to sell for between £50 and £80. The model was released in 1965.
A Bluebird Wonder Speedboat tinplate clockwork toy by Sutcliffe has a guide price of £50 to £80. The speedboat was first produced in the 1930s.
Also up for auction is a Baghera child’s pedal car. It comes in green and has a 1939 number plate. The car is expected to realise between £80 and £120.
Viewing is welcome until the day of the auction. Ewbank’s are still accepting consignments for the sale.
LIVE internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.