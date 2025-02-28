Hoe Valley School opened the doors of its new three-floor sixth-form extension in a ceremony for students, teachers, governors and founders, and the Mayor of Woking last week.
The purpose-built extension contains a social space with indoor and outdoor seating, a sixth-form exclusive café named The Hub by students, seven seminar rooms plus a quiet study space. The extension also features the sixth-form library, a collection of books donated to the school to create an ever-expanding knowledge base for students.
Head girl Eva Henderson officially opened the space with a ribbon cutting.
Mrs Jane Davies, head teacher, and Will Inglis, head of sixth form, took to the stage to share heartfelt thanks and warm wishes to the staff, students and everyone who has been involved in the creation of this new building.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, reminisced about how she has followed Hoe Valley School’s journey through temporary portable cabins to the fantastic building it is today.
"These new facilities will enable us to welcome even more students into our sixth-form community,” said Mr Inglis. “The reading room and seminar rooms will enhance A-Level teaching and learning, while the creation of The Hub café is part of our commitment to creating the best possible student experience."
Hoe Valley sixth form boasts impressive facilities, expert staff and exceptional levels of bespoke student support. The welcoming community celebrates the individuality of all students, and recognises every student’s potential to ensure they feel valued and supported.
Students are encouraged to give back to the community, arranging fundraising events for charities both local and nationwide.
The Christmas charity event organised by Year 12 and 13 students raised £223 for York Road Project, a Woking-based charity aiming to fight homelessness.
For more details or to visit the facilities, use www.hoevalleyschool.org/sixthform