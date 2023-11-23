STRUGGLING Sheerwater gave Abbey Rangers a run for their money at the Eastwood Centre last Saturday, losing just 2-1 to the high-fliers from Addlestone Moor.
And according to hosts’ spokesman Mike Clement, Rangers were relieved to hear the final whistle in the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South encounter.
Clement said: “On the back of a close defeat at Cobham the previous Tuesday, we welcomed top-five side Abbey.
“We conceded two sloppy goals – but we fought back superbly, especially in the second half, and were very unlucky not to gain at least one point.
“Abbey weren’t exactly in panic mode but must’ve been relieved to hear the final whistle.
“We were knocking on the door for the final 20 minutes, with the visitors penned back in their own half.
“Our new manager Gareth Price was very pleased with the majority of the performance.
“But he stressed again how important it is that we cut out mistakes at the back and take chances at the other end when presented.
“There was the welcome sight of the return to the club of Timmy Taylor and Danny Taylor who started alongside Luke Taylor to make it a trio of Taylors in the line-up.”
The Sheers started the match brightly.
Danny Taylor set up Luke Taylor after two minutes but his shot was blocked.
Sheerwater created further openings but Abbey defended well, getting in blocks to deny Nathan Pooley, Frazier Osunkoya – twice – and Liam Avery.
Rangers opened the scoring on nine minutes when a right-wing cross was headed past keeper Alfie Mickley by Aiden King, who got in between both centre-backs.
King doubled the lead midway through the first half. A low cross from the right was palmed out by Mickley but King reacted well and bundled the ball home.
Mickley made a fine save from Spencer Maw to prevent the visitors going 3-0 up.
Clement said: “Despite the speed and skill of Danny Taylor, who looked good and linked well with Osunkoya, we were unable to score before the break.
“Abbey had a good spell early in the second half, winning a couple of corners and seeing a presentable chance headed wide.
“For us, James Darvill was introduced at left-back for Luke Richards and Elliot York came on.
“These two started to get on the ball and push us forward.
“Some good possession meant Abbey were pushed back and chances were created. York and Mohssine Sabek combined to set up Osunkoya and his effort squeezed past the far post.
“Liam Avery had a shot blocked and Luke Taylor tested the keeper with an effort that he palmed away.
“The final 20 minutes saw us well on top – and a series of corners caused some nervy moments for the visitors as the ball pinged around the area with shot after shot blocked or cleared.
“Our deserved goal arrived on 85 minutes as a Danny Taylor corner was headed down by Kevin Kumi and York took a touch before crashing in his effort from six yards.
“Abbey picked up two yellow cards as they tried to contain our attacks.
“A few desperate clearances gave the visitors time to re-group.
“But time eventually ran out for us and despite a very spirited performance we once again suffered defeat.”
Luke Taylor was named the Sheers’ man of the match.
Sheerwater face a very tough test on Saturday when they visit Channel Islanders Jersey Bulls for another Premier Division South fixture.
Knaphill had no game last weekend but will be in Cherry Red Records Combined Counties League Premier Division South action at Tadley Calleva on Saturday.