RARE Productions is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, with Tinker Bell, Hook and the Golden Treasure.
The renowned musical theatre company provides opportunities for young people aged 8 to 21 to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres.
It strives to make the show a great experience for all cast members with an emphasis on teamwork, fun and friendship whilst learning new skills and performance techniques.
Auditions will be held early in the new year for a series of characters, including Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Mr Smee, sneaky lost boys, artful fairies and a gang of cheeky pirates.
They are open auditions so turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition!
You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8 to 12 years or 13 to 21 years).
Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand.
Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition.
A letter will be sent letting you know the outcome of the audition. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.
Audition 1: Saturday 11 January, 2pm – 3.30pm (7 to 12 years, must be 8 by time of show). 3.30pm – 5pm (13 to 21 years) Queen Eleanor’s Junior School, Queen Eleanors Rd, Guildford
Audition 2: Tuesday 14 January, 5pm – 6pm (7 to 12 years, must be 8 by time of show). 6pm – 7pm (13 to 21 years) Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
To be performed at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre 3 to 5 April.