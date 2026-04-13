Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened a new £45 million mental health inpatient unit in Chertsey, marking a significant step forward in care provision across Surrey.
The state-of-the-art Silverwood facility, run by Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, was formally unveiled during a visit on Tuesday, March 31. Located in Chertsey, the unit supports adults with severe and acute mental health conditions and has been welcoming patients since February 2025.
The 64-bed centre is arranged across four wards and has been designed with a strong focus on therapeutic recovery. During her visit, The Duchess was greeted by Chief Executive Graham Wareham and Chair Aruna Mehta, before being guided on a tour by Senior Matron Sima Magama.
Her Royal Highness explored a range of dedicated therapeutic spaces, including a music room, art studio, kitchen and sensory room. She also joined patients in creating sensory boxes — tools designed to help regulate emotions through calming items such as lavender, herbal teas and tactile objects.
The visit also showcased artwork by local artist Kate Bond, who has created 17 nature-inspired murals throughout the building, reflecting Surrey’s flora and contributing to the calming environment.
The engagement concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.
Mr Wareham said: “It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Gloucester and everyone who has helped design and sustain this remarkable facility.
“Silverwood represents a groundbreaking step forward in mental health care design. Every aspect of this facility has been created to provide a therapeutic environment that supports people’s recovery.
“Above all, it has been designed with people at its heart: people who use our services, their families and carers, and our staff.”
He added: “This is more than just a building – it is a place where people can feel safe, supported and empowered on their journey to recovery.”
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