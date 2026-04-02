Mount Alvernia Hospital in Guildford has installed and successfully completed its first robotic assisted knee replacement using the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.
Produced by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, the surgical system has been shown to improve patient outcomes with shorter stays in hospital and increased mobility post-surgery.
The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, which works exclusively with the ATTUNE™ Knee System, is designed to support surgeons with real-time data and precise guidance during knee replacement procedures.
Crucially, VELYS is specially designed to assist surgeons protect and preserve the soft tissue envelope around the knee joint.
Michael Lemon, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Alvernia Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, carried out the first VELYS procedure last month.
In the UK, more than 70,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed each year with most patients being over 65 years old.
Mount Alvernia Hospital has consistently high patient outcomes for knee replacement surgery and the facility is recognised by the National Joint Registry as a gold accredited provider of orthopaedic surgery.
This ranks Mount Alvernia Hospital as one of the top performing hospitals for orthopaedic surgery in the country.
Leon Newth, executive director of Mount Alvernia Hospital ,said: “The introduction of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted system at our hospital marks an important step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centred care.
“The VELYS system supports improved outcomes, quicker recovery times, and an overall better experience for our patients. The system reflects our ongoing investment into the latest medical innovations to give our community the best care possible.
“We are excited about the opportunities this technology brings and to the difference this will make for our patients.”
Patients looking to find out more about robotic assisted surgery are encouraged to contact Mount Alvernia Hospital directly.
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