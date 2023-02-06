A new app, getUBetter, has been launched by the Frimley Health NHS Trust to help patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries and conditions manage their symptoms at home.
Designed by clinicians in emergency care and checked by multiple GPs, physiotherapists and orthopaedic consultants, the free app delivers evidence-based advice to patients so they have the right information to help them recover.
The getUBetter app can be used by anyone over 18 years, and can offer help on all common muscle, bone and joint problems, including; back, back and leg, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, ankle pain and soft tissue injury.
As most muscle and joint problems can be self-managed without specialist treatment, getUBetter can give patients the confidence to better understand their journey of recovery.
Dr Lalitha Iyer, chief medical officer at NHS Frimley, said: “We’re delighted to launch the getUBetter app for our local patients.
“The app is safe and easy to use, and provides a personalised recovery tailored to how the patient is feeling. This includes day by day and step by step guidance, exercises based on an individual’s stage of recovery and a symptom checker with advice to seek help when needed.
“The app does not replace the health service but works alongside it to complement and ensure patients get the support they need.”