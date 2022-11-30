WOKING Community Hospital is at the heart of plans to develop a major diagnostic centre in the town.
The expansion is being led by Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals Foundation Trust and is described in the trust’s presentation as “a large capital investment into Woking Community Hospital to provide it with the most modern diagnostic equipment”.
“Currently people’s closest diagnostic centres are in Guildford, Ashford or St Peter’s Hospital,” said Cllr Will Forster, deputy leader of Woking Borough Council.
“This development will offer a local centre, preventing the need for 30,000 hospital visits outside of Woking annually, providing residents with a vibrant and modern health facility.”
The trust confirmed that it had made a proposal for Woking “because the centre and north of our catchment are well served for diagnostics, but Woking are residents predominately have had to travel”.
The project is part of an NHS plan to develop diagnostic centres in community services across the country, with Surrey initially having three. It aims to reduce waits and speed up treatment. Some diagnostic services are already offered at Woking Community Hospital, including X-ray, paediatric audiology, ophthalmology and ultrasound.