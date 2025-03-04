Frimley Park Hospital has begun routinely screen patients having blood tests to ensure life-saving treatment for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
Patients aged 16 or over who have a blood test in the Emergency Department as part of their routine care will be tested for blood-borne viruses (BBVs). These conditions can be treated once diagnosed, and medication can help prevent their transmission.
“HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C are all easy to test and treat. The sooner you are diagnosed and begin your care, the quicker your body can recover,” said Dr Patrick Aldridge, principal investigator for the BBV project at Frimley Park.
“By routinely including these blood tests we can ensure you get life-saving treatment, care and support to live a normal, healthy life – all free from the NHS. Your test results, like all NHS tests, are confidential.”
Many people in the UK do not know they are living with a blood borne virus, which is why this method of testing is being adopted in hospitals across the country, successfully linking patients to treatment.
Hepatitis B and C are viruses that affect the liver, while HIV affects the immune system. Without the right care, their effects can become life-threatening and symptoms can take years to show.
The BBV testing is an ‘opt out’ test, meaning every blood test will be screened for these viruses, unless a patient tells ED staff not to test their sample. All results will be kept confidential with patients only contacted if a reactive or non-negative result is shown.
The UK Government has set a goal of ending new HIV and hepatitis C transmissions in England by 2030. Achieving this goal requires reaching those who do not test in traditional settings such as sexual health clinics.
Last year, around 54,000 people had a blood test in Frimley Park’s Emergency Department.