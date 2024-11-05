GenesisCare, the UK’s leading private cancer care provider, has launched a thought-provoking photography exhibition to raise awareness of where secondary breast cancer might occur in the body at its state-of-the art centre in Guildford.
Secondary, or metastatic, breast cancer is when cancer cells spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body.
Between 10 and 40 per cent of UK patients diagnosed with primary breast cancer go on to develop secondary breast cancer.
The exhibition features images of TV presenter and entertainer Brenda Edwards, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and is now fronting the Second Chance campaign to draw attention to the symptoms of secondary breast cancer.
There are also images of secondary breast cancer patient Natalie Gibbs captured by photographer Abigail Fahey, another breast cancer survivor.
Abigail said: “It was an honour to work with these inspirational women. We all feel an overwhelming sense of urgency and determination to get the message out about secondary breast cancer, its symptoms, where it might occur in the body and to make sure fear doesn’t stop anyone from seeking an early diagnosis if they sense something is wrong.”
Natalie, 48, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which spread to her bones and ovaries in 2020, and then with secondary cancer to the brain in July 2023.
She said: “I started to get crippling headaches and neck pain. Then my ribs started to hurt, which I put down to a chest infection.
"Although the signs of cancer spreading had been explained to me, I didn’t join the dots. I didn’t want to know. I didn’t read all these signs as symptoms that the cancer had spread.
“Everyone needs to be more aware of the risks of secondary breast cancer. If you’re worried about an ache or pain then get it checked out."
For more details visit www.genesiscare.com/uk/second-chance