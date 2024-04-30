Guildford School of Acting (GSA) is taking over the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre for this year’s production The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which runs from Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, June 8.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a musical for the whole family, tells the story of the bellringer Quasimodo, who is captivated by the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda.
This production is based on the timeless Victor Hugo novel and the Disney animated feature.
GSA is offering a free workshop exploring the themes of the play, for ages 15 to 18. Explore the process of creating a character and bringing it to life through performance, and find out about writing a script which comes to life on stage.
The workshop is free to ticket holders for the performance and will be on Friday, June 7, call the box office on 01483 440 000.