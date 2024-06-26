Officials in Guildford have unveiled plans for a substantial investment to enhance fire safety measures, in the wake of wildfires that affected the area in 2022.
Accessible fire equipment is part of the £1.13 million investment plans to improve Guildford’s Riverside Nature Reserve and Parsonage Water Meadows.
Plans include improving access for firefighting equipment to lessen wildfire risks. Officers said they are working with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, and the team is in the process of developing a plan.
The reserve is a suitable alternative natural greenspace (SANG), resulting from a new housing development.
The existing boardwalk needs replacing ‘urgently’ as parts of it have ‘deteriorated beyond repair’, and are currently closed for health and safety reasons. Officers have proposed recycled plastic to improve the lifespan of the boardwalk.
Approximately £400,000 will be spent on site clearance and boardwalk construction in and will take place between July and August next year.
Around £1,133,500 is estimated to be spent on the three-year project, with funding coming from financial contributions from developers, which are collected to deliver new green spaces.
Works include improvement of paths, better signage informing visitors of accessible routes and distance to the town centre, strategic placing of seating and rest areas and internet promotion of the site.
Guildford Borough councillors heard at an executive meeting that officers are eager to increase accessibility for visitors, in terms of physical ability and cracking down on anti-social behaviour. Officers acknowledged that visitors feeling unsafe is often overlooked as a measure of accessibility.
Public consultation later this year was agreed as part of the proposal to gain support for the local nature reserve. Residents will be asked to share their views on the replacement of the boardwalk, access arrangements, path surfacing and the character of the site.