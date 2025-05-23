Guildford Cathedral is striking a chord with young singers, inviting girls aged 9 to 18 to a special open evening on Tuesday, June 24 – an opportunity to quite literally find their voice within one of the region’s leading choirs.
The event, running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, promises to be pitch-perfect for anyone curious about life as a Cathedral chorister. Girls will sing alongside the Cathedral’s talented girl choristers, under the expert baton of vocal coach Hilary Jones, and meet the team who help keep Guildford’s choral tradition in tune – including Organist and Master of the Choristers Katherine Dienes-Williams, Sub Organist Asher Oliver and Organ Scholar George Baldwin.
“This is more than just a taster session – it’s a chance to join in the harmony of cathedral life,” said Ms Dienes-Williams. “Being part of the choir gives girls the space to grow musically, build confidence, and become part of a close-knit and supportive ensemble.”
From evensongs to international tours, Guildford Cathedral’s choristers enjoy a rich and varied musical diet – and recent accolades prove the choir is far from resting on its laurels. In 2023, chorister Annie reached the finals of the BBC Songs of Praise and Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year competition, following in the footsteps of Ruby, who carried off the title in 2021.
Whether your daughter sings in a school choir or simply belts out ballads in the car, all are welcome to attend – though places must be booked in advance, and every participant must be accompanied by an adult.
No previous experience is required – just a love of singing and a willingness to make a song and dance of it.
For more information, contact Nicola Pratt, Head of Development, on 01483 547884 or at [email protected]