Guildford-born violinist, Chloe Hanslip will be gracing the G Live stage for the venue’s final Guildford International Concert Season 23-24 performance, Bruch: Violin Concerto, on Friday, May 17.
G Live end their season in celebratory mood with a performance by one of the most popular European orchestras, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.
The programme, which starts at 7.30pm, begins with Smetana’s delightful tone poem, The Moldau, followed by Bruch’s ravishing Violin Concerto, performed by Chloe, one of this country’s most distinguished violinists, Chloë has already established herself as an artist of distinction on the international stage. Prodigiously talented, she made her BBC Proms debut at 14, her US concerto debut at 15 and has performed at major venues in the UK (Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall), Europe (Vienna Musikverein, Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Paris Louvre and Salle Gaveau) as well as Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Arts Space in Tokyo and the Seoul Arts Centre.
Her performances have included the Symphonie orchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Beethoven Orchester Bonn, Bern Symphony Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Moscow State Symphony.
She has collaborated with conductors such as Sir Andrew Davis, Mariss Jansons, Paavo Järvi, Charles Dutoit, Alexander Vedernikov, Juraj Valcuha and Xian Zhang. Alongside her performing career, Chloë is a visiting professor at The Royal Academy of Music, in London and an Ambassador for the charity Future Talent.