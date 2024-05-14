The programme, which starts at 7.30pm, begins with Smetana’s delightful tone poem, The Moldau, followed by Bruch’s ravishing Violin Concerto, performed by Chloe, one of this country’s most distinguished violinists, Chloë has already established herself as an artist of distinction on the international stage. Prodigiously talented, she made her BBC Proms debut at 14, her US concerto debut at 15 and has performed at major venues in the UK (Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall), Europe (Vienna Musikverein, Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Paris Louvre and Salle Gaveau) as well as Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Arts Space in Tokyo and the Seoul Arts Centre.