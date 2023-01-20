THE Mid Surrey branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind is looking for new volunteers.
It is holding a social event at the Guildford Institute in Ward Street on Saturday 4 February, from 11am to 1.30pm, as it seeks fresh faces for the branch’s fundraising committee.
‘‘The committee as a whole feel a new injection of ideas and energy would be beneficial to the charity,’’ said outgoing branch secretary Gillian Light.
‘‘Guide Dog head office would offer training and guidance for each role, with the current committee available to offer advice. We are looking for an immediate start.
‘‘There are three main roles we would like potential volunteers to consider, which are treasurer, secretary and fundraising co-odinator. We’re hoping to generate interest by seeing people in person.
‘‘Treasurer involves supporting your local fundraising group to manage the funds they have raised and help maintain the accuracy of the team’s financial records. It’s probably about an hour a week, plus a few extra hours to complete the end-of-year return.
‘‘Being secretary is about planning and organisation. It’s around an hour a week, with meetings held every three months. Minutes would be taken, prepared and distributed by the secretary, adding an extra two hours at this time.
‘‘The role includes organising the Guide Dog Woking carol service, but that could be separated out to another volunteer.
‘‘The fundraising coordinator would organise events, street collections and contact local businesses for raising funds and awareness at the same time. That would take up about one to two hours a week.
‘‘More committee members would be welcome if those three roles are filled. We currently have seven members on the committee, all helping out in various roles.
‘‘Being part of the committee is great fun and rewarding. To be part of the guide dog charity gives a good feeling of helping blind or partially-sighted people to gain access to society with its life-changing work.’’