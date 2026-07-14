Fittingly for a golden anniversary, the sun shone for Woking Soroptimists, their guests and supporters, on 11 July at Sutton Green Golf Club, where they celebrated a fine record of community service and help for women and girls.
On behalf of co-presidents Silvia Schäfer and Carolyn Yoong, Anne Ansell led the proceedings, assisted by master of ceremonies John Cracknell.
President Anne said that when she joined SI Woking in 1996, she discovered an active group of supportive friends, and recalled some of the many local charities SI Woking has supported over the years, such as Let’s Read, Shopmobility and Your Sanctuary.
She then presented a cheque for £1,800 to Fiamma Pather, CEO of Your Sanctuary, to which was added £362 from the raffle held on the day, making a total of £2,162 for Your Sanctuary.
Fiamma said: "Everyone at Your Sanctuary is incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the Soroptimists over many years.
“Their generosity, through donations of food, essential items for families staying in our refuge, and financial support, has made a real and lasting difference to the women and children we support.
“We are proud to share a commitment to empowering women and girls, and we look forward to continuing our valued partnership for many years to come."
Looking to the future, Anne added: “Our theme this year is ‘Rising to the Challenge’ – and, following in the footsteps of our predecessors, this is what we do, making a difference to women and girls around the world.”
Everyone raised a glass to the next 50 years of making a difference and to Soroptimists past, present…and future!
SI Woking is open to women who want to help their community in a circle of friendship. Monthly social and action meetings are held in Woking and online.
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