Gordon’s Pipes and Drums brought the musical heartbeat of the West End school to the City of London on Saturday (November 18) for the noisiest, largest and most colourful event in its calendar.
The 50-strong band, led by Drum Major Lucy Carter, joined more than 7,000 people, 250 horses and over 50 decorated floats for the major spectacle that dates back to the 13th century – the Lord Mayor’s Show.
Central to the event was the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, riding in the golden State Coach, which has been used in every Lord Mayor’s Show since 1757.
The Gordon’s students, dressed in their ceremonial Blues uniforms, walked the six-mile route in the capital’s financial district, along with more than 120 floats, community groups, musicians and military bands.
They were cheered on by an estimated 250,000 people who lined the streets of the Square Mile, and were watched by millions on the live BBC One coverage and online streaming.
Gordon’s School Senior Pipe Major Iona Scotson said the parade for the Lord Mayor’s Show, three miles there and three miles back, was the longest the students had ever taken part in.
“It was such a wonderful atmosphere and fantastic to be part of this historic procession,” said Iona.
“The students were a credit to the school and I was incredibly proud of them in this, the longest march they have ever done.”