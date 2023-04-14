STUDENTS and staff at Gordon’s School, West End, sang their way through 24 hours of karaoke to raise money for the school’s charity, the Camelthorn Foundation.
The event, masterminded by head of house Gary Knight, became a Garyoke, raising hundreds of pounds for the building of Gordon’s House, a girls’ boarding house at the Ngamo School in Zimbabwe.
The main hall, the Rec, was rocked to its foundations, beginning with students paying to see their teachers take the microphone and sing to their favourite songs.
Then it was the turn of the students, who supported Mr Knight throughout, boarders setting alarms to wake up during the night for half-hourly slots to add their voices to the fundraising attempt.
Popular songs included the sporting anthem Sweet Caroline, Let it Go from Frozen and Backstreet Boys’ I Want it That Way. Also featured were The Hills are Alive from the Sound of Music and for the school chaplain, the Rev Graham Wright, Bon Jovi’s hit Livin’ on a Prayer!
Throughout, it was loud, colourful and energetic, and everyone give their all, whatever the time of day – or night.
Mr Knight said: “Every performance from the students and staff was joyous and packed with enthusiasm, meaning every rendition was unique.
“When planning the event, my aim was to unite the school and get as many students and staff singing throughout the 24 hours, as well as raising a substantial amount of money for the Camelthorn Foundation.
“The 24-hour target seemed ambitious, but the time whizzed by due to the energy produced by the students, which helped to sustain me during the wee small hours.”
Last year, Gordon’s launched a major three-year charity initiative linking the school with the Camelthorn Foundation, a UK-based charity which supports global community and conservation projects including one based in Zimbabwe, Southern Africa.