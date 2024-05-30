New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Hoshiya Korean Restaurant, at Albion Housechertsey Roadwokingsurrey was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 22.
And KFC, at Orion Gateguildford Roadwokingsurrey was also given a score of five on May 22.
It means that of Woking's 165 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.